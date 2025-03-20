From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Following the tragic accident that occurred at Karu Bridge, Abuja, on Wednesday evening, the Chief Executive and Programme Director of the Presidential CNG Initiative (PCNGI), Engr. Michael Oluwagbemi, has called for improved road safety awareness.

Oluwagbemi spoke when he visited the accident scene in the company of officials from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), who are conducting their investigations into the incident.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Technical Assistant, Stakeholder Management and Public Engagement, PCNGI, Kenechukwu Chukwu, on Thursday.

According to the statement, Oluwagbemi expressed condolences to the victims and their families, while advocating stricter monitoring of articulated trucks, particularly in ensuring brake safety, adherence to maintenance protocols, and a structured licensing system for commercial drivers that includes both safety and evacuation training.

The PCNGI boss reiterated the initiative’s stance on safety and the intrinsic security of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles.

He called on stakeholders to collaborate in strengthening oversight of gas-powered vehicles through the upcoming Nigerian Gas Vehicle Monitoring System (NGVMS).

“As we await the full findings of the investigation, PCNGI remains committed to promoting alternative energy sources that are not only cost-effective but also safer and more reliable for Nigeria’s economic development,” the statement added.