Paul Ibe faults Tinubu on security, says resignation is not weakness

Paul Ibe, media adviser to former Vice President and ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has criticised President Bola Tinubu’s administration, arguing that the government has failed in its core responsibility of guaranteeing security and improving the welfare of Nigerians.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE NEWS, Ibe said resignation should not be viewed as a sign of weakness when a leader is unable to address the challenges confronting the country.

“It’s not a sign of weakness for a leader to resign. It’s a patriotic act. Let me tell you why President Tinubu needs to resign. The primary responsibility of government is security and welfare. Are we more secure now than we were in 2023? The answer is no,” he said.

Ibe dismissed suggestions that the administration has made significant progress in tackling insecurity, insisting that continued kidnappings, killings and attacks across several parts of the country show that government efforts have not delivered the expected results.

“Their best is just not good enough. I mean, we can’t continue on this journey of trial and error. The truth of the matter is that Tinubu is incompetent and he’s clueless. He came on board with no set skills. Nigeria is a very complex country, and to be able to govern this country, you need to be wired, you know, for that. He is not,” he stated.

The Atiku spokesman also questioned the timing of renewed efforts to establish state police ahead of the 2027 general elections. While reiterating support for state policing as a concept, he argued that introducing it at this stage could be politically motivated.

“What Atiku Abubakar will not do in an election year is to ramp up legislation for state police. I said that the last time I was here. That’s political. We support state police, but not at this time. Whatever, you know, shape or form it takes now, it is political,” he stressed.

Citing recent attacks in Plateau, Benue, Oyo and Kogi states, Ibe accused the government of failing to deploy resources effectively to protect vulnerable communities.

“Why don’t they focus on the critical issue? Why don’t they boost security in vulnerable communities? There are wastages that we have in the system. Look at what happened in Bokkos on Sunday night, about midnight. About two dozen people or thereabouts have been killed, many more are in captivity. That’s in Plateau State. We’ve had that in Benue State, we have it in Oyo State, we have it in Kogi State. What are we talking about? This is enough evidence for the man to for patriotic reasons, let him throw in the towel,” he said.

On concerns that many Nigerians see both the ruling party and opposition figures as part of the same political establishment, Ibe maintained that voters would ultimately decide whether Atiku possesses the experience and competence required to govern the country.

“It’s up to the Nigerians to make a determination as to whether Atiku Abubakar is competent enough, has the set skills to be able to govern Nigeria,” he stated.

He also dismissed reports that former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi had placed conditions before accepting a potential vice-presidential role, describing such claims as media speculation.

“Those preconditions are manufactured in the media, they are a creation of the media for whatever reason. Everyone should just tarry a while. We won’t meet the deadline. The whole modification of our candidates, including the presidential candidate and the vice presidential candidate,” he said.

Ibe’s remarks add to growing political debate over the Tinubu administration’s performance, particularly on security and economic management, as opposition parties intensify preparations ahead of the 2027 general elections. The Presidency has repeatedly defended its policies, insisting that reforms currently being implemented will yield long-term benefits for Nigerians.