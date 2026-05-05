Pate withdraws from Bauchi governorship race, backs APC ahead of 2027

From Paul Orude Bauchi

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, has stepped down from the Bauchi State governorship contest ahead of the 2027 general elections, saying his decision is in the overall interest of the state and the country.

In a video message released on Sunday night, Pate apologised for any inconvenience his withdrawal may have caused, particularly to supporters who had anticipated his candidacy.

Pate thanked his backers across Bauchi and beyond, assuring them that he remains committed to serving their interests in any role he finds himself.

He reiterated his focus on driving development, especially in the health sector, with emphasis on improving maternal and child healthcare as well as expanding access to critical surgical services.

Pate also advised young people to avoid political violence, thuggery, and other harmful activities, warning that such actions could jeopardise their future leadership prospects.

He urged citizens to rally behind the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections and called for support for President Bola Tinubu’s bid for a second term.

The withdrawal of Pate now leaves the APC with four guber aspirants Senator Buba Shehu, current serving senator Bauchi South, Mohamed Abubakar, former Governor, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, former minister of Foreign Affairs and Bala Wunti, a prominent Nigerian figure in the energy sector, especially known for his leadership within the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

Meanwhile, the political landscape in Bauchi has continued to shift, as large numbers of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters loyal to Governor Bala Mohammed have reportedly joined the Allied People’s Movement (APM) following the governor’s recent defection.

Mohammed, who had led the PDP in the state for about two years, said his decision to leave the party was due to circumstances beyond his control, while maintaining his respect for the party.