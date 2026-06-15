PASNAFOSA mourns Abubakar, opposes amnesty for terrorists

By Christopher Oji

The Prayer and Support for the Nigerian Armed Forces and Other Security Agencies (PASNAFOSA) has expressed deep sorrow over the death of retired Major General Rabe Abubakar, a former Director of Defence Information, who reportedly died while in the custody of kidnappers in Katsina State.

In a statement issued by its Convener, Mary Abayomi-Fatile, the group described the late military officer’s death as tragic and a painful loss to Nigeria, the Armed Forces and Katsina State.

Major General Abubakar was reportedly abducted alongside his wife while travelling through Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to reports, he died in captivity after suffering complications arising from diabetes and hypertension.

PASNAFOSA condemned the circumstances surrounding the death of the retired general, noting that it was particularly disturbing that a man who devoted his life to defending Nigeria against insecurity eventually fell victim to criminal elements threatening the nation’s peace and stability. The organisation described the deceased as a distinguished officer who served the country with honour, courage, professionalism and unwavering loyalty throughout his military career.

“It is both painful and disturbing that a man who dedicated his career to safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity and fighting insecurity should become a victim of the same criminal elements threatening the peace and stability of our country,” the statement read.

The group urged the Federal Government, security agencies and other stakeholders to intensify efforts to combat banditry, kidnapping and terrorism across the country.

It also called for the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the abduction and death of the retired general, as well as their sponsors.

PASNAFOSA further reiterated its opposition to the continued granting of amnesty to repentant terrorists without adequate accountability.

The organisation expressed concern over recent efforts to reintegrate former Boko Haram members into communities despite the devastation caused by their activities over the years.

While acknowledging the role of rehabilitation programmes, PASNAFOSA maintained that justice, accountability and the protection of innocent citizens must remain priorities.

According to the group, the sacrifices made by members of the Armed Forces and other security agencies who have lost their lives in the line of duty should not be undermined.

The organisation extended its condolences to the family of the late Major General Abubakar, the Government and people of Katsina State, and the Nigerian Armed Forces, praying for the peaceful repose of his soul and strength for his family during the difficult period.