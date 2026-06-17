Partey lied on Canada entry form

Thomas Partey lied on his application for a temporary visa to visit Canada ahead of Ghana’s World Cup opener, a court has found.

In his application to enter the country the ex-Arsenal star claimed he had never been charged with a crime.

But Partey, 33, has been charged with seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault by the Metropolitan Police.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The midfielder had his visa request to enter Canada ahead of the clash with Panama in Toronto on June 18 rejected by authorities.

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Ghana FA chiefs appealed the decision but a Federal Court judge denied the emergency injunction application at a hearing in Ottawa.

The court ruling stated that on his May 21 application, the footballer denied ever having been arrested or charged with an offence.

The ruling said: “In the statutory criminality and security questions of the application, the applicant [Partey] answered ‘No’ to having ever committed, been arrested for, charged with or convicted of any criminal offence in any country.”

Partey was denied entry into Canada due to ongoing criminal proceedings he faced in the UK.