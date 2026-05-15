The Presidential Amnesty Programme, yesterday, dispatched an additional batch of 15 foreign scholarship beneficiaries for postgraduate studies in the United Kingdom.

The scholars will undertake master’s degree programmes in biomedical science, oil & gas engineering, data science, cyber security, software engineering, automotive engineering, communication culture and media, among others.

Speaking at the pre-departure briefing for the beneficiaries held at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja, the first leg of May 2026 deployments, the PAP Administrator, Dr Dennis Brutu Otuaro, said that many of them merited the scholarship because they made a first-class grade in their first degree programmes. Each of the scholars got a laptop to enhance their academic studies.

Dr Otuaro attributed the huge number of onshore and offshore scholarship deployments, and the successes recorded by the PAP, to the strong backing of President Bola Tinubu as well as the efficient supervision by the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

He said that he was unapologetic over the large-scale deployments, stressing that the decision was hinged on the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu, who is truly interested in the peace and development of the Niger Delta.

According to him, the programme is building a better future for the Niger Delta as the scholarship beneficiaries will play critical roles in the advancement of the region’s development, sustainable peace and stability.

He urged them to always remember that they were sent for studies, and should be good ambassadors of Nigeria and the Niger Delta while in the UK.

The PAP boss, while addressing the scholars, said, “All the scholarship deployments and the monumental successes we have achieved are as a result of the strong support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the efficient supervision by the Office of the National Security Adviser.

“Be good ambassadors of Nigeria while in the United Kingdom, and don’t disappoint Nigeria and the Niger Delta. Do your best and return home after your studies to join hands in advancing peace and development in our communities.

“That is why we are making this effort; we are preparing you for tomorrow, so that you will be part of the process of our development and sustainable peace and stability in the Niger Delta. We are building a civilized, polite, educated and patriotic generation. Use this opportunity very well.

“I am unapologetic about the large number of scholarships that we are giving to young Niger Deltans for studies within and outside the country. I believe that we are doing the best for tomorrow and there is no regret about it.”

Earlier in a presentation, the Head of Education, PAP, Dr Charles Ariye, had shared essential tips with the beneficiaries to guide them in their academic journey in the UK.

Speaking on behalf of the batch, Ikiere Victor, who is deployed for a master’s degree in mechanical engineering at Coventry University, expressed appreciation to the Federal Government, President Tinubu and the PAP Administrator for the opportunity given to them, pledging that they would be good ambassadors of the nation.