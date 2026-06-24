Oyo govt imposes 16-hour curfew in 10 LGAs after Oriire school abduction

The Oyo State Government has imposed a 16-hour curfew across 10 local government areas bordering the Old Oyo National Park following the recent abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area.

Governor Seyi Makinde approved the security measure on Tuesday as authorities intensified efforts to rescue the victims and prevent further attacks in communities around the park.

According to a memo issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Musibau Babatunde, the curfew takes effect from Wednesday and will run from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. daily for an initial period of 48 hours.

The affected local government areas are Oriire, Orelope, Irepo, Saki West, Saki East, Atisbo, Itesiwaju, Iseyin, Olorunsogo and Atiba.

Government sources said the directive was prompted by growing security concerns in communities located around the Old Oyo National Park, which has increasingly come under scrutiny following a series of kidnapping incidents in the area.

The curfew is expected to restrict movement during vulnerable hours while security agencies carry out coordinated operations aimed at tracking down the abductors and securing the release of those still being held captive.

The development comes amid heightened concern over the abduction of dozens of schoolchildren and teachers in Oriire, an incident that has triggered widespread outrage and renewed calls for stronger security measures across Oyo State and neighbouring communities.

With the curfew now in force, residents of the affected local government areas have been urged to comply fully with the directive and cooperate with security personnel as efforts continue to restore normalcy and ensure the safe return of the victims.