Oyo ADC governorship candidate Alagbe laments plight of abducted Oriire pupils, teachers, calls for urgent action

The Governorship Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Oyo State, Dr. Gbemileke Alagbe, has expressed profound sadness over the continued captivity of teachers and pupils abducted in Oriire Local Government Area of the state, describing their ordeal as a painful tragedy that has left families, communities, and the entire state in anguish.

In a New Month message issued to mark the beginning of June, the Ogbomoso-born banker, education advocate, and governorship hopeful said the prolonged abduction of innocent schoolchildren and their teachers represents one of the darkest moments in the recent history of Oyo State.

Dr. Alagbe, who recently emerged as the ADC governorship candidate following a decisive victory in the party’s primary election, said no parent should have to endure the agony of not knowing the whereabouts of a child, while no teacher should become a victim simply for dedicating his or her life to educating future generations.

“As we welcome a new month, my thoughts and prayers are with the innocent pupils and teachers who remain in captivity and with their families who wake up daily with uncertainty, fear, and emotional pain,” Alagbe said.

“It is heartbreaking that children whose only mission was to acquire knowledge and teachers whose responsibility is to shape the future of our society are today victims of insecurity. Every passing day deepens the trauma experienced by their loved ones.”

The ADC candidate noted that the unfortunate incident has once again exposed the growing security concerns confronting not only Oyo State but the nation at large, warning that the increasing threat posed by kidnappers and criminal elements could undermine public confidence in education and community safety.

According to him, schools should remain centres of learning, hope, and opportunity rather than places where pupils and teachers fear for their lives.

“The safety of our children must never be negotiable. When students can no longer learn in a secure environment and teachers can no longer carry out their duties without fear, then we must admit that urgent action is required.

“Government exists first and foremost to protect lives and property. The protection of citizens is not a favour; it is a constitutional responsibility that must be pursued with seriousness, urgency, and sincerity.”

Dr. Alagbe called on security agencies to intensify intelligence gathering, surveillance operations, and rescue efforts aimed at securing the immediate and unconditional release of the victims.

He also advocated stronger collaboration between security institutions, local communities, traditional rulers, and grassroots stakeholders as part of a comprehensive strategy to tackle criminality across vulnerable areas of the state.

“As a people, we cannot afford to normalize kidnappings and violent crimes. Every citizen deserves to live without fear. We must strengthen community-based intelligence and invest in preventive security measures that address threats before they occur.”

The governorship candidate further urged the Federal Government and relevant authorities to deploy every available resource toward ensuring the safe return of the abducted teachers and pupils, stressing that their lives must remain a national priority.

Drawing from his roots in Ogbomoso and his frequent engagements with communities across Oyo State, Alagbe said he understands the fears currently being experienced by parents and residents, many of whom now worry about the safety of their children whenever they leave home for school.

“I am a father, a son of Oyo State, and a citizen who shares in the pain of these families. Their tears are our tears. Their fears are our fears. We cannot remain indifferent while fellow citizens go through this painful experience.”

While sympathizing with affected families, he encouraged them not to lose faith, assuring them that millions of Nigerians continue to stand in solidarity with them and pray for the safe return of their loved ones.

He also called on residents of Oyo State to remain vigilant and support lawful efforts aimed at combating insecurity while avoiding actions capable of undermining rescue operations.

“As we begin the month of June, I pray for divine intervention, protection, and peace across our state and nation. May those in captivity regain their freedom. May comfort come to distressed families. May wisdom guide our leaders and strength guide our security personnel.

“Our collective future depends on our ability to protect lives, defend communities, and restore hope to our people. Together, we must build an Oyo State and a Nigeria where every child can learn safely and every citizen can live without fear.”

The continued captivity of the Oriire teachers and pupils has generated widespread concern among residents, civil society groups, and political stakeholders, with growing calls for intensified rescue efforts and lasting solutions to the security challenges facing communities across the country.