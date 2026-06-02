Oyo abductions: Plateau teachers protest, demand action

From Jude Owuamanam, Jos
The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Plateau State chapter, on Tuesday, joined their counterparts in other states of the federation to protest the abduction of pupils and teachers in Oyo State and the general insecurity across Nigeria.
The teachers marched through major streets in Jos, the Plateau State capital, before proceeding to the Government House, Little Rayfield, where they presented a list of demands to the state government.
The protesters, who carried placards with various inscriptions, were peaceful.
Plateau State Chairman of the NUT, Comrade Elisha Haruna, who led the demonstration, said that the exercise was in solidarity with teachers who have fallen victim to insecurity, particularly kidnapping, in different parts of the country.
“We are here in solidarity with all our members who are victims of kidnapping, especially our members in Borno, Yobe, Plateau, Oyo and other states who are presently in the hands of kidnappers,” he said.
He lamented that the worsening security situation had made schools and classrooms unsafe for both teachers and pupils.
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“We are urging the federal government to take decisive action to address the security challenges confronting teachers because we can no longer feel safe in our classrooms,” he stated.
The teachers also highlighted challenges confronting them in Plateau State, including delayed promotions and inadequate manpower in public schools.
According to them, the issues require urgent government intervention to ensure effective teaching and learning across the state.
“We also have challenges at the local level, which we want the state government to address. These include promotion-related issues and the shortage of teachers in our schools,” he added.
The Special Adviser to Governor Caleb Mutfwang on Security, Brig. Gen. Gakji Shipi (rtd), who received the protesters on behalf of the state government, commended the teachers for their peaceful conduct.
Shipi gave them the assurance that the state government would carefully study their demands and take necessary steps towards addressing them.
While reiterating the administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of teachers, he said that the government would not relent in ensuring that peace reigned in the state.