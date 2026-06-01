Oyo abduction: No parent should endure this anguish – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed sympathy with the families of teachers and pupils abducted in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, saying no parent should be forced to live through the pain and uncertainty caused by such attacks.

Reacting to the incident on Monday, the President said the Federal Government was intensifying efforts to secure the safe return of the victims, while stressing that schools must remain places of safety for children.

“I share the pain and anxiety of the affected families. No child should be taken from the safety of a classroom. No parent should have to endure this anguish,” Tinubu said in a statement posted on his official X account.

As part of ongoing rescue efforts, the President announced the deployment of a specialised security unit with advanced rescue capabilities to strengthen operations aimed at freeing the abducted teachers and pupils.

“I have also directed the deployment of a specialised security unit with advanced rescue capabilities to intensify efforts to secure the safe return of the abducted pupils and teachers,” he stated.

Tinubu further disclosed that the Federal Government had approved the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards in collaboration with the Oyo State Government after a high-powered federal delegation visited the affected communities of Esiele and Yawota.

According to the President, the request by residents for the establishment of a military base in the area is also receiving urgent attention.

“The communities’ request for the establishment of a military base in the area is receiving urgent consideration,” he said.

The victims were abducted on May 15 from schools in Ahoro-Esiele and Yawota communities in Oriire Local Government Area, triggering widespread concern over the safety of schools and rural communities in Oyo State.

The incident has also disrupted learning activities, with the Nigeria Union of Teachers directing public primary and secondary school teachers across the state to commence an indefinite strike over the continued captivity of the teachers and pupils.

Tinubu’s latest intervention comes as pressure mounts on security agencies and government authorities to secure the release of the victims and restore confidence in the safety of Nigeria’s education system.