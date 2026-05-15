Oyinlola, Uniosun celebrate Alakija’s 10years as varsity’s Chancellor 

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has celebrated Apostle Folorunso Alakija, for her contribution to the state university in the last ten years as Chancellor.

Oyinlola who established Osun State University during his administration, expressed satisfaction that the vision for establishing the university has been achieved.

Represented by his wife, Omolola, during the 1st Folorunso Alakija Annual Lecture organised by the university, yesterday, Oyinlola appreciated Alakija for her time and money, to ensure the growth of the university.

Yusuf Ali SAN, who delivered the lecture on “A life of impact and legacy of service: Lessons from Apostle Folorunso Alakija,” urged students, scholars and leaders to learn from the life of service of Apostle Alakija who spent billions of naira for Osun State University, despite coming from another state.

Ali who is a former Pro-chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Uniosun, said Alakija’s life offers lessons in moral reflection, leadership inquiry, and purposeful emulation, adding that true greatness is measured not by wealth or titles but by contributions to humanity.

He emphasized that leadership should be defined by service and that legacy should be built through what one plants in people, values, and institutions rather than what one leaves behind materially.

According to him, the lecture is not merely a celebration of one person’s biography, but a call for others to ask what kind of life they can become and what legacy they can build.

“The measure of a life is not found merely in titles held, wealth accumulated, or influence attained. It is found in impact made, lives transformed, communities strengthened, values embodied, Institutions elevated and hope inspired. That is the measure of significance. By this measure, the life we have reflected upon offers a powerful testimony,” Ali said.

The Vice-Chancellor of UNIOSUN, Prof. Odunayo Adebooye, said the former chancellor’s impact was beneficial to the university, describing her contributions as significant to UNIOSUN’s growth.

Prof. Adebooye noted that Alakija donated N250 million for the construction of the road leading to the university, and later built a N34 billion state-of-the-art medical research and training hospital.

He boasted that Uniosun has one of the best ICT in the Southwest as a result of Alakija’s love for progress.