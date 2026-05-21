Oyedotun’s candidature in Osun East will boost Adeleke’s chances — IPP

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

As members of the Accord Party in Osun State gear up for upcoming primary elections, the Ijesa For Peaceful Polls (IPP) has endorsed Hon. Samuel Oyedotun as its preferred candidate for the Osun East Senatorial District.

The group’s convener, Abdulkareem Agbaje, made the endorsement known in a statement released to reporters Thursday.

Agbaje said if Oyedotun emerges as the candidate, it will “definitely boost” the chances of Governor Ademola Adeleke in the August 15 gubernatorial election.

He urged residents of Osun to unite behind Adeleke for a second term, arguing that IPP’s support for Oyedotun is based on the “confirmed overall benefits” of the senatorial district.

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Agbaje described Oyedotun as a politician with the interest of the people at heart, adding that he is a youth-oriented leader committed to taking the Ife/Ijesa axis “to the next level of development.”

The IPP also urged Accord Party members to support Oyedotun as a matter of “fairness and equity,” to allow him the opportunity to prove himself as an advocate of responsive and inclusive leadership.

IPP further claimed Oyedotun is broadly accepted across the state beyond party lines, saying this could translate to “bulk votes” for Adeleke from his axis in the August 15 election.

The group charged Osun voters not to miss the chance to reelect Adeleke, describing him as a “blessing” who would do more if returned to office.

They cited what they described as achievements of Adeleke’s administration in areas including infrastructure development, workers’ welfare, education, healthcare, and youth empowerment.