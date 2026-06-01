From Fred Itua, Abuja

More than 400 beneficiaries of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) local postgraduate scholarship scheme have raised concerns over the prolonged delay in the payment of their scholarship funds, giving the Commission a seven-day ultimatum to address the issue or face a peaceful protest.

The affected scholars, in a petition addressed to the Managing Director of NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, said they may be compelled to stage a peaceful demonstration at the Commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt if their grievances remain unresolved.

According to the petition by Shedrack James Owen, several attempts by beneficiaries to draw the Commission’s attention to the matter through official communication channels yielded little or no response.

The scholars said the delayed payments have created academic, financial, emotional and psychological challenges for beneficiaries studying in various tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

They noted that many affected students were struggling to meet critical academic obligations, including tuition and school fee payments, research and dissertation expenses, departmental clearances, project requirements, accommodation, transportation and other welfare-related needs essential to completing their postgraduate studies.

The petition stated that despite the issuance of award letters on October 8, 2025 and the completion of profiling, verification, screening and documentation exercises, many verified beneficiaries are yet to receive their scholarship payments.

“As beneficiaries of the Commission’s educational development initiative, we have consistently demonstrated patience, cooperation and respect for due process,” the petition read.

The scholars alleged that repeated efforts to seek clarification through phone calls, emails, WhatsApp messages and direct engagements with relevant officials had not produced formal communication or a clear update on the payment status for many beneficiaries.

They acknowledged reports that some beneficiaries reportedly received payments around March 23, 2026, but maintained that a substantial number of verified scholars remain unpaid without official explanation or a definite payment timeline.

The scholars stressed that their intention was not to create unrest but to seek urgent intervention, improved transparency, effective communication and prompt resolution of the payment delays.

The scholars called on the Commission to provide a formal explanation for the delayed payments, publish a clear payment schedule for outstanding disbursements, commence immediate payment to all verified beneficiaries and establish a more responsive communication mechanism for scholarship recipients.

They warned that failure to receive a satisfactory response or observe verifiable administrative action within seven working days would leave them with no option but to exercise their constitutional right to peaceful protest as provided under Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The scholars, however, said they remain open to dialogue and constructive engagement within the stipulated period.