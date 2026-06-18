Otti urges journalists on presidential media tour to be objective

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has charged members of the Renewed Hope Projects Media Tour to be fair and objective in carrying out their assignment.

Governor Otti gave the charge in Umuahia during the reception organised for members of the Presidential Media Tour who are in Abia to inspect various projects executed by both the federal and state governments.

Otti, represented by the Deputy Governor, Ikechukwu Emetu, said the visit was a bold step towards promoting transparency, accountability, and public awareness of government projects and policies across the country.

He said since the public depend on the media to access information, there was every need for the team not to merely report events, but to provide context, balance, and truth.

“In carrying out this responsibility, I urge you to remain steadfast in the principle of professionalism, objectivity, fairness, and accuracy.

“The pursuit of truth must always remain the guiding principle of journalism. As custodians of public information, your words and reports have the power to unite or divide, to inspire confidence or create doubt, and to promote understanding of moral misconceptions.

“The nation requires journalists who can rise above such analysis, resist misinformation, and contribute meaningfully to national development,” Governor Otti stated.

He told the journalists to feel free to visit the cities, communities, institutions, and project sites across Abia State, noting that in the past three years, his administration has remained committed to rebuilding public trust through transparent governance, improving infrastructure, and affecting lives positively.

He commended the Presidency, through the office of the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, for initiating the media tour and providing Nigerians with firsthand information on government projects.

Speaking on behalf of the team, its leader and Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Onanuga, said that the media tour would provide participants with the opportunity to inspect key federal and state projects objectively, as well as see the developmental strides being recorded across the country.

Onanuga thanked the governor for the warm reception accorded the team, and highlighted the importance of collaboration between the Federal and State governments in driving national development.

The Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, earlier in his address, urged members of the media team to approach the assignment with professionalism and commitment to truth.

“Your reports will help shape public understanding of the efforts being moved by the governments at different levels to address national challenges and improve the lives of our citizens,” he said.