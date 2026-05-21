Otti tasks youths on problem-solving skills to excel in 21st century economy

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia state Governor, Dr. Alex Otti has tasked youths participating in the advanced digital skills programme of the governmen, on the need to acquire competence and problem-solving skills to enable them excel in the 21st century economy.

Governor Otti gave the task while flagging off the Techrise Cohort 3, a 3- month programme meant to empowering another set of 850 Abia youths with advanced digital skills, held Aba.

Otti, represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Uzor Nwachukwu urged the youths to utilise the opportunity provided by the programme to become entrepreneurs, innovators, and job creators.

He assured them his administration will continue to partner tech hubs to provide post-workshop and post-mentorship programme for the youths.

“So do not just look for certificates. Seek deep competence and hands-on problem-solving skills.

“The digital marketing strategies you master here could scale a local business into a multi-national brand.

“Techrise is not just a training programme, but a strategic investment in the greatest assets of the state, which is, the youths.

“We live in an era where digital literacy is no longer an advantage, but a basic necessity for survival and success. The global economy is shifting rapidly towards automation, artificial intelligence, and global digital solutions.”

Governor Otti, noted that in the next three months the programme would run, the participants would be exposed to high demand skills, including software development, data analytics, digital marketing, artificial intelligence, cyber security, among others.

He urged the youths, to see the programme as a launch pad to become future entrepreneurs.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Lady Oge Maduka disclosed that the theme of the programme is “AI FIRST”, describing it as another bold step in the vision of Governor Otti’s commitment to prioritising youth empowerment.

Maduka said the cohort is designed not only to teach technology, but to shape thinkers, innovators , problem solvers , and future leaders, revealing that the participants would be exposed to practical industry -relevant learning in areas such as Artificial intelligence, Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, Product Design, Software Development Data Engineering, Digital Innovation, and emerging technologies shaping the global economy.

“This is a declaration that Abia youths must no longer stand at the edge of global innovation but must become active creators, leaders and drivers of the digital future,” Maduka stated.