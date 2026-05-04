From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has commenced what the government termed community engagements at Agburuke Nsulu, in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area, aimed at accessing firsthand information on the impact of government’s policies and programmes across communities in the state.

This is even as the community has endorsed Governor Otti for a second term in office.

Speaking during the commencement of the community engagement programme at Agburuke Community Primary school, Governor Otti reaffirmed his commitment to people-centered governance. The governor, represented by his Chief of Staff, Caleb Ajagba, described the engagement as part of deliberate efforts by the administration to deepen grassroots inclusion in governance.

“This is essentially a community engagement designed to connect directly with the people. Our administration has redefined governance in Abia State through a holistic vision and inclusive policies.

“What we are doing is to visit communities, interface with them, and evaluate how these policies are impacting their daily lives,l”, Gov. Otti stated.

He noted that the exercise provides an opportunity for government to move beyond assumptions and obtain authentic feedback from the grassroots.

Otti expressed satisfaction at the overwhelming testimonies from residents who pointed to visible developmental projects and improvements in their communities. He used the opportunity to sensitise residents on the importance of obtaining their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the forthcoming registration exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Community leaders of Agburike Nsulu, including Dr. Jesse Odu, President General of the community, Hon. Oji Ikechukwu, and Mrs. Ngozi Israel, among many, on behalf of the Agburike community endorsed Governor Otti for a second term in office, saying that their people are united in support of Governor Otti, and are poised to vote for him and members of his party in 2027.

They lauded the developmental strides of the governor, describing them as visible and impactful, adding that the evidence of good governance is everywhere in the state.