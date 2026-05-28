Otti names Umuahia bus terminal after INEC Returning Officer Prof Oti

APC describes move as reckless endorsement of compromise

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Governor Dr Alex Otti has commissioned the Umuahia bus terminal and named it after Professor Nnenna Oti, Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO).

Professor Oti was the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer for the 2023 gubernatorial poll in Abia State, who declared Otti the winner of the governorship election.

The move comes as the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abia State chapter, has kicked against the decision of the Abia Government to name the bus terminal after Prof Oti, describing the action as a reckless endorsement of compromise, conflict of interest and a dangerous precedent capable of undermining public confidence in Nigeria’s electoral process.

Commissioning the project, he named the Prof Nnenna Oti Central Bus Terminal, Governor Otti described the project as a bold symbol of the new Abia, adding that it is a clear demonstration that the state has ended the era of “playing small” in infrastructure development.

Otti said the ultra-modern transport terminal reflects his administration’s commitment to building world-class infrastructure capable of driving economic growth, improving transportation and restoring public confidence in governance.

The governor stated that the terminal, which can accommodate more than 340 buses at a time, forms part of the broader transportation reform agenda of his administration, aimed at creating an organised, safe and efficient transport system across the state.

He added that the terminal was carefully designed with emphasis on accessibility, environmental sustainability, commuter comfort and provisions for persons living with disabilities.

The governor explained that the terminal was named after Professor Oti in recognition of her courage, integrity and commitment to truth during the 2023 governorship election in Abia State.

“Professor Nnenna Oti stood firmly on the side of truth at a critical moment in our state’s history.

“By doing the right thing despite enormous pressure, she restored public confidence in the electoral process and became a symbol of integrity for future generations,” Governor Otti stated.

Prof Oti expressed appreciation to the governor for the honour done her while reaffirming the importance of integrity, accountability and responsible leadership in public service.

She expressed optimism that Nigeria would rise to become a nation where truth, justice and honesty would thrive, and said that she stood on the truth and ensured that votes counted in the 2023 elections.

The Managing Director of the contracting firm, Biodium Otunola, described the bus terminal as the best transport facility his company has ever built in Nigeria.

Otunola revealed that Governor Otti had insisted on world-class standards throughout the project and repeatedly delayed commissioning until every aspect of the terminal met the highest quality requirements.

He disclosed that the facility features over 62 air conditioners, more than 30 public conveniences, 22 shops, commercial centres, a restaurant and a motel, all designed to provide comfort and convenience for commuters and visitors.

Meanwhile, Abia APC has strongly condemned the decision by Governor Otti to name the newly commissioned Umuahia Central Bus Terminal after Professor Nnenna Oti, describing the action as a reckless endorsement of compromise, a conflict of interest and a dangerous precedent capable of undermining public confidence in Nigeria’s electoral process.

In a statement signed by the state publicity secretary of APC, Uche Aguoru, the party observed that Professor Oti served as the Returning Officer for the 2023 governorship election in Abia State, a constitutional responsibility for which she was duly appointed and remunerated by INEC.

“It is therefore disturbing and suspicious that a public officer who merely carried out an official assignment is now being immortalised by the very beneficiary of the election outcome she supervised.

“This development raises fundamental questions. Was Professor Nnenna Oti the only Returning Officer in Nigeria during the 2023 elections? Were there no ward collation officers, local government collation officers, or other electoral officials who also discharged their duties?

“Why are the other 35 governors across the federation not naming public monuments after electoral officers assigned to their states if this is truly about integrity and service?”

APC is worried about what it described as the over-amplification of Professor Oti’s role in the Abia election, which it said points strongly to an existing relationship and mutual understanding between her and Governor Otti.

“By this singular act, the governor has exposed what many Abians have long suspected that there existed a hidden nexus capable of compromising the integrity and neutrality expected of an electoral umpire.

“Any gift, honour, or public reward extended to a public officer before or after the discharge of official responsibility raises serious ethical and legal concerns. In civilised democracies, such actions are interpreted as inducement, gratification, or reward for favourable conduct.

“Governor Alex Otti’s action is therefore not only morally questionable but dangerous to the future credibility of elections in Abia State,” the party added.

APC called on Professor Oti, “if indeed she considers herself a thoroughbred academic and principled public servant, which is very doubtful though, to immediately reject this honour. Failure to do so will reinforce the widespread belief that the 2023 Abia governorship election was compromised.

“Should this embarrassing action persist, the APC will not hesitate to formally petition the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate the relationship between Governor Alex Otti and Professor Nnenna Otti, including her activities during the 2023 governorship election in Abia State.

“Nigerians will recall that several political parties had raised serious concerns during the collation process, accusing Professor Oti of disregarding established electoral procedures and taking unilateral decisions inconsistent with provisions of the Electoral Act,” the APC said.

APC named many Abia leaders, patriots, statesmen and technocrats whose contributions to the growth and development of the state remain unmatched and who, it said, should better deserve such honour.