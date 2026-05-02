Otti mourns with founder of Gregory University, Prof Ibe over mother’s demise

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti has expressed sadness over the demise of the mother of the founder of Gregory University Uturu (GUU), Prof Gregory Ibe, Ugoeze Margaret Ibe.

Speaking at the weekend during the interment of the late Ugoeze at Amaokwe, Uturu in Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State, Otti described the late mother of Professor Ibe as not just a parent; but a builder of character and a nurturer of dreams.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Otti stated that the late Ugoeze was a pillar whose influence clearly reflected in the life and achievements of her son, including the establishment of Gregory University Uturu.

Otti noted that Prof Ibe mother’s legacy was evident in the generations she raised, the values she instilled, and the impact she made within her family and community.

“It is often said that behind every great man is a woman of virtue, discipline, and vision. Today, we recognize and honour that truth.”

The Governor urged the children of the deceased to find solace in the impactful life their mother lived.

“Her memory will continue to inspire, guide, and strengthen you in the years ahead. Indeed, those who live well never truly die; they live on in the hearts of those they touched and in the values they passed on”, Otti added.

In his tribute, the Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu noted that while the loss of a mother leaves a void words can scarcely fill, he asked the children to be comforted by the treasured memories of her love, guidance, and remarkable impact.

“It is also gratifying that she bequeathed a distinguished family and touched countless lives through whom her legacy will continue to live on.”

Prof. Ibe, the first son of his mother, described her as “a mentor” whose “greatest desire was that we, your children would continue on the path of righteousness which you laid for us as a solid foundation.”

While saying they would miss their mother greatly, he however promised they would uphold her legacies.

In his sermon, Rev. Fr. Stanislaus Onwuka of the Catholic Church, Uturu urged the living to leave legacies while alive.

Rev. Fr. Onwuka who asked people to life worthy of emulation while in earth, reminded all that they were given work to do by God and will soon be required to give account of their stewardship.