Otti commissions major roads in Abia

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has commissioned more road projects in Umuahia, the state capital, after he had earlier commissioned some roads in Abia, the commercial hub of the state.

The roads commissioned included; Orpet – Umuafai – Lodu – Ahiaeke – Ndume Road; Ahiaeke – Okwuta – Bende road, now JOJ Okezie Road;

Madonna Hospital Road, Afara;

Justice Okoroafor Close, Afara, and Library Avenue Road, all in Umuahia North. Others are Umubioko – Amakama road; Nsukwe – Umuogo Road, and Tower – Onuimo road, now Uma Ukpai road, in Umuahia South.

Speaking at the various spots of the commissioning, Governor Otti appreciated the people living in the areas for their patience in managing the roads when they were being fixed.

The governor said that the Tower – Onuimo road was named after Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, while that of Ahiaeke – Okwuta – Bende Road was named after JOJ Okezie in appreciation of the great impacts of the legends.

“So, what we have done here, today, is to celebrate the completion of these roads. We also want to celebrate our fathers in this state who are no more,” Governor Otti stated.

For the Tower – Onuimo road, Governor Otti, while appreciating the Craneburg company for a job well-done, said that the road was reconstructed to ease traffic and ensure that people coming into the state are greeted with good roads.

“The whole idea is that when you get into Abia State, you will be greeted by good roads. You will know that you have entered Abia State.

“So, I am happy that this has been completed, and completed very well, lined up with street lights, markings, and drainage on both sides. So, this is guaranteed to last a very long time”, he said.