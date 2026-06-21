Osun poll: Hausa community backs Oyebamiji

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Hausa community in Osun State has endorsed Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the August 15 governorship election.

The endorsement followed a meeting in Sabo, Osogbo, where Hausa leaders pledged support for the APC candidate and assured party stakeholders that Hausa communities across the state would work to ensure Oyebamiji’s victory.

The meeting was facilitated by Alhaja Kafayat Oyetola, former wife of Minister of Marine and Blue Economy. It was attended by 35 Sarkin Hausas from across the state’s three senatorial districts.

Speaking on behalf of the Hausa community, Sarkin Hausa of Osun State, Alhaji Muhammad Lawal Gomina, said the community was convinced of Oyebamiji’s competence, antecedents and manifesto, describing him as the most suitable candidate for the governorship seat.

A representative of other Hausa traditional leaders, the Sarkin Hausa of Ifon-Orolu, lamented the alleged neglect of Hausa residents in areas such as political appointments, employment opportunities and social amenities. He urged Oyebamiji, if elected, to address the situation.

He added that the Hausa community has qualified and educated individuals capable of serving in different capacities and appealed for representation in the state cabinet and increased employment opportunities for Hausa youths.

Alhaja Oyetola assured the Hausa community of inclusiveness under an Oyebamiji administration, describing the candidate as reliable and dependable.

She said: “I am here today to thank you for your support for our administration when my husband served as governor. Even after we left office, you never abandoned us.

“I am here today with the wife of the incoming governor, by God’s grace, Dr. Sekinat Oyebamiji and the wife of the incoming deputy governor, Princess Abimbola Adereti, to appreciate the entire Hausa community in Osun State and seek your support for Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji.”

She highlighted Oyebamiji’s leadership record across previous roles, saying he transformed a near-moribund state investment company while also demonstrating prudence and accountability as Finance Commissioner and that stakeholders at NIWA reportedly resisted his departure due to improvements he made.

The wife of the APC governorship candidate, Dr. Sekinat Oyebamiji, described her husband as a leader with financial and public administration experience who understands Osun’s challenges and has the capacity to tackle them. She assured the Hausa community of inclusion, empowerment programmes and improved social amenities.

As part of the outreach, Alhaja Oyetola and Dr. Oyebamiji visited Sabo Market, where they were received by traders and women. They also paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Grand Imam of Sumuratul Mumineen of Osun State, Alhaji Lateef Owolabi.

Dignitaries at the event included Princess Abimbola Adereti (wife of the APC deputy governorship candidate), Lekan Badmus, APC House of Representatives candidates, Ibraheem Taofeek and Francis Eniade, Alhaja Lateefat Giwa and the local government chairmen from Osogbo and Olorunda, among others.