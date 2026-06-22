Osun: Police arrest 8 suspected cultists, political thugs

The Osun State Police Command has arrested eight suspected cultists and political thugs ahead of the August 15 governorship election in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Ojelabi, in a statement yesterday, gave the names of the suspects as Abiola Osobu Michael, aka Small (30); Afolabi Samson, aka Elesi (29); Ojute Imoleayo (28); and Jimoh Olayinka (48).

Others are Oluwasesin Niyi (40), Robin Akeem (19), Robin Selim (19) and Nurudeen Kafayat (39).

According to the police, one axe, one live cartridge, one blue cap with the Eiye Confraternity logo and six other face caps were recovered as exhibits from the suspects.

Ojelabi said, ‘On the 17th of June, 2026, at about 1800hrs, upon information that a suspected notorious cultist was terrorising Iloro community, Ilesa town, the police patrol team from the Anti-Cultism Unit of Command swiftly moved to the area and arrested one Abiola Osobu Michael, “m”, a.k.a. “Small”, aged 30yrs. He confessed to being a member of the Eiye confraternity.

“In the same vein, on 19th June, 2026, at about 0100hrs, the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Command upon information gathered that some hoodlums suspected to be cultists were sighted at Sasa area, Osogbo, terrorising members of the public, conducted an operation. The team swiftly mobilised to the scene and apprehended the above suspects,” he added.

Ojelabi said efforts are ongoing to arrest the other fleeing suspect(s) for prosecution, assuring that the suspects would be brought to court upon completion of the investigation.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Gotan, advised parents and guardians to rein in their wards, shun cultism and engage in meaningful business and activities.