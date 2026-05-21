Osun monarchs lament irregular allocation

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Traditional rulers, chiefs, village heads and community leaders in Ife North Local Government Area of Osun State have called on the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, to intervene in alleged irregularities in the disbursement of statutory allocations meant for traditional institutions in the council area

The stakeholders alleged that some chiefs receive as low as N1,000 monthly from the funds and they passed a vote of no confidence on the Salu of Edunabon, Oba Kehinde Oladepo, over his alleged role in handling and distributing the money.

The concerns were raised yesterday, at a press conference in Ipetumodu, with traditional leaders, elders and custodians of culture from across Ife North.

Asalu of Ipetumodu, Chief Bamilade Adedeji, said the purpose of the event was not to attack any individual, but to demand fairness, transparency and accountability in managing funds for traditional institutions.

Chief Adedeji recalled that leaders had previously engaged the late Okunade Sijuwade in 2009 over similar issues, but said oº–≠≠utcomes were limited.

He said a handwritten note at the time clarified that what they received was a stipend, not a salary, leading to an increase from about N250 to N500 while some leaders already receiving around N10,000 reportedly saw it rise to N20,000.

In a statement read by the Lodifi of Ipetumodu, Chief Orosanya Kehinde, the stakeholders alleged that the statutory five percent allocation for traditional institutions, Baaleship and chieftaincy affairs in Ife North, is not being properly administered.

They cited alleged diversion, withholding and selective distribution of the funds, despite a Supreme Court judgment affirming local government financial autonomy.

They referenced the July 11, 2024 judgment in a case between the Attorney General of the Federation and the Attorneys General of the 36 states.

The group further alleged that allocations were subject to external control and disbursement arrangements allegedly directed from Ile-Ife.

They specifically accused the Salu of Edunabon of allegedly receiving part of the allocation for onward distribution to selected communities such as Asipa, Edunabon and Yakoyo, while towns like Ipetumodu and Moro were allegedly excluded because they currently lack substantive monarchs.

The stakeholders said the allocation was meant for the collective traditional institutions and should not be subject to selective distribution, favouritism or arbitrary decisions without transparency.

They called on the chairman of Ife North Local Government, the Osun State Government, the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, relevant financial authorities, civil society groups and the media, to investigate the allegations and clarify how the five percent allocation for traditional institutions is being administered and accounted for in Ife North.