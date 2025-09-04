From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

An auto mechanic was sentenced Wednesday to three years’ imprisonment by a magistrate’s court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, for stealing 17 yam tubers worth N35,000.

The prosecutor, Babatunde Oluokun, told the court that Jimoh Akeem, 28, committed the offence on Sunday, July 27, 2025, around 10:00 p.m., behind Africa Primary School, Ataoja Area, Osogbo, where he stole the yams belonging to one Tiamiyu Abegunde.

He said the convict was caught in the act by one James Kehinde, who alerted the police, leading to his arrest.

According to the charge sheet, the offence contravened Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Vol. II, Laws of Osun State, 2003.

The convict admitted guilt to the charge and opted to defend himself, explaining that hunger drove him to commit the crime after he was asked to leave his workplace, which cut off his daily income.

The prosecutor tendered the convict’s statement, a photograph of the recovered yam tubers, and the statements of the complainant and the eyewitness.

Magistrate Muibah Olatunji sentenced Akeem to three years’ imprisonment with hard labour, without an option of a fine, adding that the ruling would serve as a deterrent to others in society.