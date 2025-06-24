By John Ogunsemore

A political commentator, Rasheed Ayotunde Jimoh, has said that APC National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru’s gubernatorial quest in Osun State is not borne out of desperation but from the widespread call of stakeholders and genuine progressives across the state and beyond.

Jimoh stated this in a rejoinder to a political commentary titled, ‘APC NWC Members – Endless Adventure, Misadventure for Guber Ticket’ published by Daily Sun last week.

He said, “It is my firm resolve and unwavering conviction that the political trajectory of the former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and incumbent Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, shall divinely befall APC National Secretary and leading gubernatorial aspirant in Osun State, Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru, as we anticipate the Osun 2026 gubernatorial election.

“Just as destiny favored Mai Mala Buni, the only APC scribe to become governor, so shall grace follow Senator Ajibola Basiru, a loyal party man, legal icon, and leading light of the Osun progressive movement.”

He faulted the premise of the political commentary, saying it was “fueled by misinformation and driven by a pen intoxicated with bitterness and envy”.

Jimoh added, “It attempted to chronicle the aspirations of past APC National Working Committee (NWC) members who sought to govern their home states. Yet, the piece reeked of personal vendetta and failed to answer a fundamental question: is it a constitutional aberration or political crime for a serving NWC member to aspire to lead their state? Certainly not.

“Were these individuals qualified at the time of contest? That is the more relevant question, one the writer conveniently ignored.

“The article’s delivery is malicious and reflects the desperate scheming of those threatened by Basiru’s rising political profile. The attempt to portray ambition as desperation exposes the writer’s ignorance of the natural progression of public service.

“In the specific case of Senator Ajibola Basiru, his gubernatorial aspiration is not born out of desperation but from the widespread call of stakeholders and genuine progressives across Osun State and beyond. He has repeatedly emphasized that his interest is driven by the urgent need to rescue Osun from the current administrative doldrums and misgovernance under the Ademola Adeleke-led PDP government.”

Jimoh explained that Basiru’s robust public service record, spanning almost two decades, is a testament to his deep-rooted commitment to progressive ideals.

According to him, the APC scribe is a seasoned administrator, astute legislator, legal luminary, and master strategist, who brings to the table a pedigree the opposition finds difficult to counter, except through slander.

“In a display of cognitive dissonance, the writer alleged that Basiru fraternized with Governor Adeleke, only to later accuse him of criticizing President Bola Tinubu for hosting the same Adeleke. Such contradictions betray a deliberate distortion of truth and an alarming lack of logical reasoning. You cannot accuse a man of being both too close and too hostile to the same person.

“For those still feigning ignorance of Basiru’s contributions to the APC, his unwavering opposition to Adeleke’s lacklustre governance is well documented. He is the most vocal and prominent voice in Osun’s political wilderness, consistently exposing policy blunders, denouncing unconstitutional acts, and standing firm against injustice.

“Just last week, he held the state government accountable for crippling local government administration by refusing to allow duly elected APC chairmen to function.

“From the unlawful sack of traditional rulers, teachers, and healthcare workers employed under the APC-led Oyetola administration, to the disregard for court orders and the mismanagement of communal conflicts and public projects like the Ido-Osun Airport, Basiru has not only spoken out but offered statesmanlike solutions.

“That his detractors continue to ignore these contributions while quoting a PDP publicity secretary to malign his credentials speaks volumes. What value does the opinion of a partisan opposition figure add, particularly one whose livelihood depends on government patronage?”

Jimoh maintained that Senator Basiru has become the proverbial ripe fruit attracting sticks and stones from adversaries and feigned allies alike.

Yet, he said, these attacks only reinforce the legitimacy of his candidacy and the threat he poses to those profiting from Osun’s current mediocrity.

He stressed that Senator Basiru’s “resilience in the face of calculated smear campaigns underscores his dedication to the progressive cause.”.