Osun community laments neglect, infrastructure decay

Urges govt intervention

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Stakeholders in Obaagun town in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State have lamented what they described as government neglect and widespread infrastructure decay in their community.

Speaking separately at a town hall meeting organised by the Obaagun Development Initiative yesterday, residents and community leaders listed key challenges facing the town, including lack of healthcare, absence of good water, inadequate electricity, and

bad roads.

A lawyer, Kayode Olowolagba, said successive governments have ignored their complaints and failed to respond to demands for road repairs and other social amenities.

He criticised politicians for only visiting Obaagun during electioneering periods, saying they often come late in the year or limit support to tokens that may not be properly redeemed—while residents still campaign, vote, and support them.

Olowolagba also said the town has two public primary schools and a secondary school, which were originally built by the community but later taken over by government without compensation.

He alleged that since the takeover, there has been no meaningful improvement, no modern educational materials, and no learning tools comparable to what is obtainable in similar communities.

In his paper, Dr. Lukman Jimoh-Atoba argued that Obaagun is suffering infrastructure decay, lack of healthcare, education underdevelopment, and weak political participation.

He said the primary schools have deteriorated into “shells,” adding that without support from the Obaagun Development Union, teaching in the secondary school would have become impossible. He noted that in 2024, the union helped the secondary school by supporting the employment of PTA teachers, who are still in the system.

Prof. Rasheed Babalola, urged Obaagun’s sons and daughters to always put the town first, stating that unity among community members would help government consider the town and respond to their needs.

Another lawyer, Dauda Ajadosu, and a high chief of the community, expressed displeasure over the lack of social amenities and said the dialogue should continue until the community gets its due recognition.

The stakeholders appreciated the ongoing rehabilitation of roads by the current administration of governor Ademola Adeleke, urging that the work should not be abandoned.