From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Chief Judge of Osun State, Justice Oyebola Adepele-Ojo, on Thursday dissolved a two-year-old marriage between Facebook lovers Adeosun Timothy Adeleke and Boboye Modesola Dorcas.

Reading the judgment, Justice Ojo noted that the marriage was held on 3rd May 2022 at Ikoyi, and it broke down shortly after because there was no love in the marriage.

According to the judgment, the respondent, Dorcas, had told the court that she met her lover on social media (Facebook), and she was no longer in love after marrying the petitioner.

She said the petitioner could not meet the demands of the marriage and they had not been living together as husband and wife since they got married.

Counsel to the petitioner, Juliet Okonkwo, urged the court to invoke Section 15 of the Matrimonial Causes Act and dissolve the marriage.

Justice Ojo held that the marriage looked like a sham since they met on social media and could no longer continue with the marriage thereafter.

She thereby dissolved the marriage.