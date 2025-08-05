PDP confirms US trip for Davido’s wedding

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has demanded the whereabouts of Governor Ademola Adeleke, alleging that he has been absent from the state for two weeks without informing the public.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the APC’s Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi, the party claimed that Governor Adeleke quietly left the state unannounced about two weeks ago, following an alleged failed attempt to defect to the APC.

Olabisi referenced a previous instance, about a year into Adeleke’s administration, when the governor’s media handlers provided conflicting reports about his location, stating he was in the United States, while others claimed he was in the United Kingdom seeking foreign investors.

“It was only when the discrepancies could no longer be concealed that the people of Osun learned the governor was in Thailand on a medical mission,” the statement read.

“It is absolutely wrong for Governor Adeleke to take the people of the state for granted by sneaking out of the Government House to an undisclosed destination without informing them. Governing a state is a serious responsibility that requires absolute devotion of time, energy, and resources to deliver qualitative governance,” the APC added.

The party urged Adeleke to be accountable to the people of Osun, not just his immediate and extended family, noting that he voluntarily sought the governorship position.

In response, Governor Adeleke’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, clarified that the governor is in the United States attending the wedding of his nephew, global music icon David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

Rasheed extended an invitation to the APC to attend the wedding, stating, “Governor Adeleke left Nigeria for the United States via the family’s private jet a few days ago for this event. His Excellency invites the opposition party to share in the joy of the occasion with the Adeleke family. Those unable to attend may join virtually.”

He added that since assuming office in November 2022, Adeleke has not taken an official vacation. “For this current trip, the Governor has chosen to make it a short one to continually attend to crucial state functions,” Rasheed said.

He also noted that Adeleke remains in constant communication with his deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi, who is overseeing government activities in his absence.