OSSAP-SDGs hands over 40-bed PHC, Police HQ to boost security, health in Ota

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Residents of Ota and surrounding communities in Ogun State celebrated a major boost to security and healthcare Thursday as the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs) commissioned a new Ota Central Police Divisional Headquarters and a fully equipped 40-bed Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC).

The twin projects, delivered under the leadership of Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, drew top dignitaries from government, traditional councils, security agencies, and community groups, underscoring their role in driving local socio-economic progress.

Speaking at the event via her representative, OSSAP-SDGs Secretary Bala Mohammed Saulawa, Orelope-Adefulire hailed the initiatives as key to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Today, we are not merely unveiling a structure; we are strengthening the foundation of sustainable development—peace, security, and strong institutions,” she said.

The police headquarters aligns with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16 on peace, justice, and strong institutions, enhancing officers’ working conditions and community trust. Ogun State Police Commissioner Lanre Ogunlowo praised the facility as a “major boost” to operations, promising better response times and deeper community policing ties.

The 40-bed PHC targets SDG 3 on good health and well-being, offering affordable care especially for women, children, and vulnerable groups. “A safe community must also be a healthy community,” Orelope-Adefulire noted, emphasizing its life-saving potential.

Olota of Ottaland, Oba Adeyemi Obalanlege, called the day “historic,” lauding the projects as symbols of progress and crediting Orelope-Adefulire as “our illustrious daughter and pride of Aworiland.” He highlighted the police site’s revival of a historic policing legacy in the area.

Community voices echoed the joy.

Baale Rasaq Adekunle of a nearby community said the facilities address long-standing gaps in security and health access, sparing residents long trips for aid. Women’s leader Mrs. Funmilayo Adebisi added that the PHC brings “hope for mothers, pregnant women, children, and the elderly.”

Healthcare workers expressed optimism about easing pressure on existing facilities and improving maternal-child outcomes. For Ota’s thousands, the commissions signal responsive governance and tangible hope.