Osimhen issues warning to rivals following Galatasaray’s title win

10 May 2026 10:07 am WAT

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Victor Osimhen has sent a clear warning to rival clubs after helping Galatasaray secure the Turkish Super Lig title with a 4-2 victory over Antalyaspor.

The Nigerian striker scored twice in the decisive match as Galatasaray wrapped up the championship ahead of Fenerbahçe and Trabzonspor, confirming their dominance in the Turkish league this season.

Speaking during a live broadcast on his social media account shortly after the title celebrations, Osimhen made it clear the club is not easing up anytime soon.

“Keep talking. We’ll be back here next season. We’ll come again next season. We’re coming,” he said.

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“Istanbul is ours. We’ll handle it. I promise you. You’re just trying. Keep trying.”

“Many of you can’t do anything! Whatever you do, you can’t stop me, you can’t stop us! You won’t be able to stop us!”

Osimhen has been a key figure in Galatasaray’s title-winning campaign, contributing crucial goals that helped secure the league with games to spare.

His performances have further cemented his influence at the club, with supporters already looking ahead to another strong season.

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