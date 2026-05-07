Ortom: I have no ambition for 2027 presidential race

From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

The former governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom, has reiterated that he has no ambition whatsoever for the 2027 presidential race.

Ortom was reacting to what he described as “a misleading poster making the rounds on social media, falsely claiming that the immediate past governor of Benue State is vying for the 2027 presidential election”.

A statement signed by his media adviser/consultant, Terver Akase, and made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Thursday described the post as a false claim by mischief-makers intended to spread misinformation.

The statement read: “This claim is completely false, baseless, and an obvious handiwork of mischief makers bent on spreading confusion and misinformation.

“Chief Ortom has no ambition whatsoever for the 2027 presidential race. He has consistently and clearly stated that he will not be contesting for any political office in the forthcoming elections.

“The public is therefore advised to disregard the said poster in its entirety. It is nothing more than a fabrication designed to mislead unsuspecting citizens and stir unnecessary political speculation.”