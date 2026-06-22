Hope is rising for the safe release of 39 abducted schoolchildren and seven teachers from Ahoro-Esinle, Yawota and Alawusa communities in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, as security operatives rev up efforts to rescue the victims.

This is coming as former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, urged Nigerians to unite behind the nation’s security agencies in the fight against terrorism.

Multiple security sources disclosed that troops and other security personnel involved in the rescue operation have effectively surrounded a hideout within the National Park forest area where the abducted pupils and teachers are believed to be held.

The victims were kidnapped on May 15, 2026, when armed terrorists attacked Baptist Nursery and Primary School in Yawota and two other schools in Esinle, abducting pupils and teachers.

According to security sources, the terrorists have been effectively contained within the forest, with security operatives blocking possible escape routes and restricting their movement with the hostages.

Faced with mounting pressure and the likelihood of capture, the terrorists have reportedly resorted to desperate tactics, including the recent gruesome killing of one of the abducted teachers, apparently in an attempt to blackmail authorities and halt the ongoing rescue operation.

The terrorists initially presented four major demands, including the release of detained terrorist commanders, payment of ransom, provision of two Hilux vehicles and the implementation of Sharia-related laws.

Among those whose release was demanded are Mahmud Usman, also known as Abu Bara’a or Abbas Mukhtar, and his deputy, Abubakar Abba, alias Isah Adam or Mahmud Al-Nigeri, both identified as senior members of Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimeena Fi Biladis Sudan (Ansaru), a breakaway faction of Boko Haram. They were arrested by operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) last year.

However, sources revealed that as security forces continue to tighten their grip around the terrorists, the kidnappers have reportedly dropped some of their earlier demands and are now largely focused on securing ransom payment.

Community sources identified the leader of the kidnapping gang as an indigene of Oriire Local Government Area who had lived peacefully among residents before allegedly becoming radicalised by the Ansaru terrorist group and embracing extremist ideology.

Investigations further revealed that the affected communities lie close to Nigeria’s border corridor leading towards the Niger Republic and the Kainji axis, an area known for its challenging terrain and no communication networks.

Security sources said intelligence reports had previously uncovered plans by terrorists to attack schools in the area, prompting preventive measures, including the temporary closure of some schools.

It was gathered that sustained military offensives against terrorist groups across the country have forced many insurgents to abandon their traditional strongholds and resort to attacking vulnerable civilian targets, including remote communities such as those in Oriire Local Government Area.

In recent months, security agencies have reportedly recorded significant successes against members of Ansaru, Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), aided by intelligence provided by the DSS.

Sources said no fewer than 168 high-profile terrorist commanders have been neutralised during recent operations, while scores of others have been arrested. Many insurgents are also believed to have fled into neighbouring countries in search of refuge.

A senior security officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, expressed confidence that the war against terrorism would ultimately be won.

“The war against terrorism will be won. We will not relent in the ongoing offensive until these criminals are either eliminated or forced out of the country. President Bola Tinubu recently issued a strong warning to them. The signs of victory are already becoming evident,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, General Abubakar, in a statement issued to mark his 84th birthday, has described the recent death of retired General Abubakar Rabbe and other victims of insecurity as a sobering reminder of the challenges confronting the nation.

Reflecting on his military career, which included service during the Nigerian civil war and peacekeeping missions abroad, Abdulsalami acknowledged that many countries are grappling with economic and security challenges, but stressed that Nigerians must rally together to preserve peace and national unity.

He commended the armed forces and security agencies for their resilience in combating terrorism but emphasised that the battle cannot be left to security personnel alone.

The full statement read: “I, General Abdulsalami Alhaji Abubakar GCFR, on this occasion of my 84th birthday wish to appreciate all Nigerians for all their love and support all through these years.

“On this special day, I have had to pause and reflect over the state of things in our dear country. As an officer of the Nigerian Army, the recent tragic death of General Rabbe, along with that of so many others, marks a defining moment for us as a country.

“This is very significant to me having served in the Armed Forces of Nigeria, fought in Nigeria Civil War and led Nigerian troops in peacekeeping operations in other countries. I acknowledge that many nations of the world are passing through a series of economic and security challenges, and Nigeria is no exception. What is needed now is to support efforts to maintain order in the country.

“It is clear that the success of attaining this objective must be inclusive. The armed forces and all other security agencies have been very strong in the fight against terrorism. But this is not their fight alone. Every citizen has a stake and it is my plea that Nigerians unite to fight against terror.

“Over the years, politicization of security matters has worsened the situation and this has brought us to where we are today. Let us join forces with Government and Security agencies at all levels to defeat these evil ones, who do not recognise ethnicity, religion, political party, communal life or other forms of identity. Propaganda for political and other selfish gains is also giving oxygen to terrorist groups. The use of fake news on social media to propagate false narratives has served to encourage terrorists and other criminal groups. The success of one terrorist group encourages another, and unless we have a rethink, we will continue to promote this crisis.

“I urge the armed forces and security agencies to continue their efforts, resolve and firmness in this fight and not to be discouraged. I urge government should in every manner continue to take decisive actions and resolve to bring tragedy to an end.

“Nigeria is the only country we have. I joined the army to defend it with my life. I am a firm believer in a united and peaceful Nigeria. At my age, it was and is still my dream that we hand over to our children a united and prosperous nation.

“I appeal to all our citizens to remain calm and law abiding. The task ahead requires our collective vigilance. I pray for comfort to the families of our fallen heroes.

“Once again, my family and I remain deeply grateful for your support. May Allah help us rebuild our dear country. God bless Nigeria.”