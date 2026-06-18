Orago Commercial Complex expands footprint in Abuja’s growing commercial property market

As demand for modern and strategically located business spaces continues to rise in Abuja, Orago Commercial Complex (OC2 HUB) is strengthening its position as a preferred destination for retailers, corporate organisations and entrepreneurs. Valued at over ₦30 billion, the Garki-based facility combines commercial accessibility with technology-driven services designed to support business growth in the Federal Capital Territory.

As businesses seek well-managed locations that combine accessibility, security and technology, the complex is attracting interest from retailers, wholesalers, corporate firms and service providers looking to establish or expand their presence within the Federal Capital Territory.

Situated along Kam Salem Street, 6 Akwa Street, Area 10, the facility offers a range of office and retail spaces across multiple floors, providing options for businesses of different sizes and operational needs.

Available units include shops and offices measuring 24sqm, 28sqm, 38sqm, 48sqm, 76sqm and 94sqm, with leasing packages varying according to floor location and size. Smaller offices on the first floor begin at ₦3.04 million, while premium larger spaces attract packages exceeding ₦10 million.

The complex also provides glass cubicle hallway vendor stands measuring 10sqm for less than ₦1 million annually, creating opportunities for start-ups and small-scale traders seeking affordable visibility within a busy commercial environment.

Industry observers note that one of the facility’s strengths lies in its combination of traditional commercial space and modern support services. These include internet-enabled workspaces, digital billboard advertising, online tenant management systems, conference facilities and content production services.

In addition, tenants benefit from round-the-clock weekday access, professional security, parking facilities and a clean, well-maintained business environment.

As Abuja’s commercial property market continues to mature, developments such as Orago Commercial Complex demonstrate how older commercial facilities can remain relevant through strategic upgrades and customer-focused services.