Opu-Nembe unity for Tinubu’s re-election is non-negotiable – Kojo Sam

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress(APC) in Opu- Nembe Bassambiri, Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, Chief Kojo Sam, has declared that the unity of stakeholders to ensure massive victory for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is non-negotiable.

According to him, the huge votes President Tinubu recorded during the just concluded Presidential primaries demonstrate the unity that has returned to the APC political family in Opu- Nembe.

He stated that all political leaders and stakeholders are on the same page to work very hard to guarantee an overwhelming victory for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Kojo Sam, who reaffirmed his support for the leadership capacity of President Bola Tinubu and the developmental vision of the Renewed Hope Agenda, stressed that the administration remains committed to national growth, economic transformation, infrastructural development, and sustainable progress for Nigerians.

While noting that the large turnout of party members is a clear manifestation of the people’s trust and belief in the continuity of the current administration, he further appealed to APC members to sustain the peaceful atmosphere.

‘’This kind of atmosphere has not happened in Opu Nembe Bassambiri, where all the wards, stakeholders, and political leaders would come together and coordinate to vote. Gone are the days when we had our differences. Right Senator Degi Ereminyo, former party Chairman, Dr Dennis Otiotio are together.

It is time for the APC in Nembe to be united more. We have to stand together to ensure the voice of the Nembe man is heard even at the national level; that is our desire.