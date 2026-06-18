Opiah bags SAEREM fellowship award

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Former Minister of State for Education and Imo State Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Rt. Hon. Goodluck Opiah, has been nominated for the prestigious Fellowship Award of the Society of Agriculture, Environmental Resources and Management (SAEREM).

In a letter dated June 12, 2026, jointly signed by SAEREM’s Chairman-In-Council, Professor Stephen Ibitoye, and Secretary General, Dr. Eteyen Nyong, the organisation said the award was approved by its National Executive Council and the Central Organising Committee of the 9th Annual International Conference.

“We are pleased to inform you of your nomination for the Prestigious Fellowship Award of SAEREM 2026. The NEC and COC have graciously approved your nomination,” the letter stated.

SAEREM described itself as a peer-reviewed, interdisciplinary research body focused on climate change, renewable energy, smart agriculture, environmental resources management, sustainable fisheries, biodiversity conservation, biotechnology, and water resources management.

As part of the honour, Opiah will deliver the keynote address at the 9th Annual International Conference scheduled for November 9–13, 2026, at Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education. The conference theme is: “Climate Smart Agriculture Management (CSAM), Greenhouse Gases (GHGs), Deforestation, Livestock Development and Environmental Sustainability.”

The nomination is being seen as recognition of Opiah’s record in public service and advocacy for environmental sustainability and national development.

A longtime environmental advocate, Opiah has repeatedly spoken out against environmental degradation in oil-producing areas, particularly the impact of oil spills, gas flaring, and other exploration activities on Niger Delta host communities. He has also criticised what he describes as inadequate response from oil companies to affected communities.

SAEREM’s 9th Annual International Conference is expected to draw researchers, policymakers, and development partners across agriculture and environmental sectors.