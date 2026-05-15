OPay supports over 1,000 Osun students through Play4aChild Initiative

15 May 2026 2:03 am WAT

Rapheal By
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Enugu State

OPay, a leading fintech company in Nigeria, has donated educational materials to over 1,000 students, including 40 students with disabilities, in Osun State through its Play4aChild Initiative, in collaboration with Do Good Charity Back-To-School project, reaffirming its commitment to education, youth development, and community empowerment.

The outreach saw students across Osogbo Grammar School, Oloofa Grammar School, St. Georges’ Primary School, Special Needs Secondary School, Salvation Army Grammar School, and Union Baptist Primary School receive essential learning materials to support their academic journey and improve access to quality education.

Play4aChild is a unique social impact initiative integrated within the OPay app that enables users to contribute to charitable causes through their everyday activities on the platform. By engaging in activities such as playing games, paying utility bills, making payments for goods and services, and using other services available on the OPay app, users earn points that are converted into donations for community-focused projects.

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Speaking on the initiative, Itoro Udo, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Manager, said:

“Education remains one of the strongest tools for shaping the future of young people and communities. We are proud that, through the Play4aChild initiative, everyday activities carried out by our users on the app are having a meaningful impact on students who need support the most. Seeing over 1,000 students, including 40 students with disabilities in Osun State, benefit from this intervention in partnership with Do Good Charity Back-To-School project is deeply encouraging for us, and it reinforces our commitment to creating opportunities that improve lives beyond financial services.”

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