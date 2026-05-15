Ooni welcomes twins with Queen Mariam

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has welcomed twin princes with Queen Mariam Ajibola.

The revered monarch disclosed the birth of the princes in a Friday message shared on his Facebook page.

The message reads, “To God be all the glory and adoration for His wondrous works and abundant blessings once again!

“Warmest congratulations to the entire House of Oduduwa and to Olori Mariam Ajibola on the joyous arrival of a prince and a prince to the royal throne of Oduduwa today.

“We give thanks to Almighty God as both mother and children are in good health.”

On March 16, 2024, the Ooni also announced the birth of a set of twins, a boy and girl, with Queen Tobiloba Ogunwusi.

Ooni Ogunwusi, who is Co-Chairman of National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, is husband to six queens married within the spate of three monarchs following his crashed marriage to Queen Naomi.

They are Mariam Anako, September 6, 2022; Elizabeth Akinmudai; Tobiloba Philips, October 9, 2022, Ashley Adegoke, October 14, 2022, Ronke Ademiluyi, October 20, 2022, and the sixth, Temitope Adesegun, on Monday, October 24, 2022.