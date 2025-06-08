From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has lauded President Bola Tinubu’s efforts to elevate Nigeria’s global standing and expressed strong support for the administration’s newly proposed Forest Guard security framework.

The monarch spoke to journalists after he courtesy visit to President Tinubu at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos on Sunday.

Oba Ogunwusi explained that his visit was both to celebrate the Sallah festival with the president and to share insights from his recent diplomatic trip to Kazakhstan.

“I’m here to greet Mr. President for the Salah break and also to appreciate all the great things he’s doing for our dear country,” the Ooni said.

He added, “I went to a country called Kazakhstan and came back with feedback. The good things he’s doing are opening Nigeria up to so many nations that now want to work with us.”

The Ooni highlighted the progress Nigeria is making internationally under Tinubu’s leadership, particularly in attracting foreign investment and stabilizing macroeconomic policies.

“In history, there is no arbitrage again.

You bring dollars to Nigeria to do business, and you take it out, no dual exchange between the central bank and the parallel market. The world is watching us as a nation, and we don’t need to leave everything to the government,” he noted.

Oba Ogunwusi also underscored the vital role traditional rulers play in nation-building, urging his peers to collaborate closely with government efforts and inspire the youth.

“We traditional rulers should lead by example, work in tandem with the government, and give hope to our youth. This is another testimony of hope for Nigerian youth,” he remarked.

On the security front, the monarch expressed optimism about the Tinubu administration’s initiatives, particularly praising the restructuring of the Forest Guard system as a pivotal move toward lasting peace and boosting investor confidence.

“We’re very happy with the Forest Guard structure and the new platform to bring in more police force to continue to comb the entire forest, both in the north and in the south,” he said.

“Once security is addressed, there will be a solid platform for investment to flow into Nigeria.”

Reaffirming his support for the president, the Ooni described Tinubu as “a bold president committed to a better Nigeria” and called on Nigerians to embrace a positive outlook.

“It’s about time for all of us in Nigeria to come together and look at Nigeria as a cup half full, not half empty,” he concluded.