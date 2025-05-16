Ooni of Ife lauds Tinubu, hails Akinola, Omoworare on SWDC appointments

The Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for establishing the South West Development Commission (SWDC) and appointing Dr. Charles Akindiji Akinola as its pioneer Managing Director and Mrs. Nike Omoworare to a key position within the commission.

In a statement signed by Otunba Moses Olafare, Director of Media and Public Affairs at the Ooni’s Palace, the monarch expressed appreciation for President Tinubu’s visionary leadership in creating the SWDC.

He noted that Dr. Akinola’s extensive experience in public-private partnerships, rural enterprise development, and international development cooperation makes him well-suited to lead the commission in addressing the region’s infrastructural and socio-economic challenges.

The Ooni praised Mrs. Omoworare’s dedication to regional development and service, saying her inclusion in the commission’s leadership reflects President Tinubu’s commitment to inclusive governance.

He expressed confidence that the SWDC leadership will work diligently to fulfill its mandate of addressing infrastructural deficits, ecological challenges, security issues, and promoting sustainable development in the South West region.

The monarch urged Dr. Akinola and Mrs. Omoworare to approach their new responsibilities with integrity, dedication, and a focus on delivering tangible benefits to the people of the South West.

He also called on stakeholders, including traditional institutions, state governments, and civil society organizations, to support the SWDC in its mission to transform the region into a hub of economic prosperity and cultural renaissance.