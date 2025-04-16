The All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated Johnbosco Onunkwo as chairman of Anambra Reconciliation Committee.

The ceremony was conducted by the party’s national chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, yesterday at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja. The move is expected to bolster the APC’s unity and electoral prospects ahead of the November 8, 2025 governorship election.

Onunkwo, respected engineer, philanthropist and one of the APC’s longest-serving members in Anambra, was appointed to lead the 18-member committee tasked with resolving internal disputes and strengthening party cohesion. His selection is seen as a strategic choice, given his deep-rooted history with the APC and his recent participation as an aspirant in the Anambra governorship primaries, where he garnered significant grassroots support.

The reconciliation committee includes prominent Anambra figures, such as Senator Uche Ekwunife, Senator Margery Okadigbo, Mr Azuka Okwuosa, Senator Emma Anosike, Nelson Onubuogu, and Senator Stella Oduah. The Committee also has Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo as the Co-chairman (South)

Sen Ekwunife as co-chairman (Central), Sen. Anosike, co-chairman(North) while Dr Elijah Onyeagba will serve as secretary.

During the inauguration, Ganduje underscored the importance of unity, saying, “Onunkwo’s leadership, loyalty and ability to connect with people make him the perfect choice to lead this committee. His efforts will ensure the APC emerges stronger and united in Anambra.”

In his acceptance speech, Onunkwo expressed gratitude for the opportunity and on behalf of the committee, vowed to deliver on the task entrusted to them. “We will work tirelessly to heal divisions and reconcile all members. Anambra must go to the APC in November, and we are determined to make this a reality.”

His appointment has been widely praised, with party stakeholders highlighting his dedication and consensus-building skills. His leadership is expected to rally support for the APC’s governorship candidate, Nicholas Ukachukwu, who won the primaries.

The committee’s formation comes at a crucial time as the APC seeks to consolidate its influence in Anambra and challenge the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). Under Onunkwo’s guidance, the committee will immediately begin engaging party members, addressing grievances and fostering unity to position the APC as a formidable contender in the upcoming election.