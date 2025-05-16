By Chukwuma Umeorah

Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, Abisogun II, Oniru of Iru Land, has visited the Nigerian Law School and Reddington Hospital, both in Victoria Island, in continuation of his royal courtesy visits to key stakeholders across Iru Kingdom, as part of activities marking his fifth coronation anniversary.

The corporate appreciation tour designed to honour institutions that have contributed significantly to the development of Iru land aligns with the monarch’s progressive vision tagged: “Let’s Grow Iruland Together (#LeGIT).”

At the Nigerian Law School, he praised the institution’s role in shaping Nigeria’s legal landscape, describing it as vital to upholding justice and the rule of law. “As the final stage in the training of legal practitioners, the law school ensures that our future lawyers are equipped with the knowledge, discipline and ethical foundation to serve Nigeria with integrity,” he said.

Oba Lawal noted that the visit marked more than a ceremonial call. “It symbolises a growing and strategic collaboration between the palace and the legal education sector,” he stated.

Proposed areas of collaboration include legal literacy and civic education programmes for youths in Iru land, internship and mentorship pathways for law students and aspiring legal professionals, and community-based legal outreach and dispute resolution mechanisms aimed at promoting grassroots justice.

He also announced that the Oniru Palace would be included as a historical site for law students to visit during their orientation week, describing it as a “living archive of legal customs, indigenous jurisprudence and the evolution of leadership within Lagos.”

Later, during his visit to Reddington Hospital, he described the institution as a critical partner in the health and wellness component of his #LeGIT agenda, which is anchored on eight core pillars: tourism and culture, education and empowerment, healthcare, environment, security, welfare, infrastructure, and stakeholder engagement.

“This visit to Reddington Hospital is both significant and symbolic. Your institution’s dedication to excellence in patient care, innovation and responsiveness in times of need continues to inspire confidence and pride, not only in Iru land, but also in Lagos State and beyond,” he said.

The monarch acknowledged the hospital’s long-standing support for community health initiatives, especially its collaboration with the Palace during outreach programmes that have impacted countless lives. “This visit is a sincere acknowledgment of your contributions and a reaffirmation of our commitment to work together in building a healthier, more resilient Iru land.

As I reflect on five years of purposeful leadership, I do so with pride and humility, grateful for the enduring partnerships and progress we have achieved together. This milestone is not merely a celebration of time passed, but a renewed commitment to collaboration, service and visionary leadership. Together, let us continue to build. Together, we grow,” he added.

Responding during the monarch’s visit to the law school, the Deputy Director-General, Lagos Campus, Dr. Gbemisola Odusote, described Oniru’s visit as the ‘first of its kind’ in the history of the school. She emphasised the importance of stronger partnerships between legal institutions and traditional rulers, noting that such collaboration would strengthen civic education and access to justice.

At Reddington Hospital, the Group Medical Director, Dr. Tunde Lalude, reflected on the hospital’s evolution from a small cardiac centre to a comprehensive medical group with multiple branches, including those in Iru and Lekki. “We share your passion for delivering quality healthcare. Health is wealth, and we are committed to being at the forefront of healthcare delivery in Nigeria,” he said.

The Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Abiodun Oshibomowo, also commended the monarch’s leadership, describing it as visionary and impactful.

“Your Majesty’s leadership has opened Iru land to global attention. We remain committed to your #LeGIT vision and to helping develop Iru into a thriving 24-hour economy. As one of the major stakeholders in Iru, we are proud to partner with you in building a vibrant, inclusive community that supports both local enterprise and the wellbeing of all who live and work here,” he said.

The tour is expected to continue with visits to other public and private institutions that have supported the development of Iru land in the last five years.