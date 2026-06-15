Ongoing Infrastructure Development Boosts Appeal of Birnin Zamani Estate – T Pumpy

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of T Pumpy Concept Limited, Akintayo Adaralegbe, has attributed the growing demand for plots at its Apo – Waru Burun Birnin Zamani Estate in Abuja to the company’s ongoing infrastructure development, including the construction of a perimeter fence and several kilometres of internal road networks, describing the project as one of the most promising real estate destinations in the Federal Capital Territory.

Adaralegbe in an interaction with newsmen on Tuesday disclosed that construction work is progressing steadily within the estate, with the perimeter fence already under development and several kilometres of internal road networks currently under construction.

He stated, “The ongoing projects form part of our company’s commitment to delivering a well-planned and fully functional community capable of supporting residential and commercial growth. The infrastructure drive is aimed at enhancing accessibility, security, and overall property value while creating a conducive environment for subscribers who have continued to show confidence in the project.

“Over the past weeks, Birnin Zamani Estate in Apo – Waru Burun axis has attracted significant attention from land seekers and investors due to its strategic location within the rapidly expanding Apo–Waru growth corridor. The estate enjoys easy access to major districts of Abuja, making it an attractive option for individuals seeking affordable land within a developing urban area without sacrificing connectivity to the city centre.

“Industry observers note that increasing infrastructure development around the Apo–Waru axis, combined with growing demand for housing in the Federal Capital Territory, has contributed to rising interest in the estate. Many subscribers view the project as a unique opportunity to secure property in an area with strong prospects for future appreciation.”

Adaralegbe added that the estate’s appeal is further strengthened by its planned modern infrastructure, including road networks, drainage systems, electricity facilities, and a secure environment designed to support sustainable community living.

He added that, “Subscribers also benefit from instant allocation policy, which enables buyers to take possession of their plots promptly after meeting the required payment conditions. Birnin Zamani Estate is backed by Federal Capital Development Authority-approved documentation, including a Certificate of Occupancy, providing investors with confidence regarding the security and legitimacy of their acquisition.

“Under the ongoing promotional offer, which is expected to end on June 30, 500sqm, 300sqm and 200sqm plots are available for outright purchase at N9.9 million, N7.9 million and N4.9 million, respectively. Under the three-month payment plan, 500sqm, 300sqm and 200sqm plots are priced at N11.5 million, N9.5 million and N6.5 million, with initial deposits of N5 million, N4 million and N3 million, respectively.

“For the six-month payment plan, 500sqm, 300sqm and 200sqm plots are available at N13 million, N11 million and N8 million, respectively, with initial deposits of N5 million, N4 million and N3 million. Meanwhile, under the one-year payment plan, 500sqm, 300sqm and 200sqm plots cost N15 million, N13 million and N10 million, respectively, with corresponding initial deposits of N5 million, N4 million and N3 million.”

The Managing Director of T Pumpy Concept said the initiative is designed to make land ownership more accessible while giving individuals, families, cooperative societies, and investment groups the opportunity to participate in the growth of one of Abuja’s emerging real estate hubs.