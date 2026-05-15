Ondo South bye election: Ayedatiwa woos support for Kekemeke

Gpvernorof Ondo State, Lucky Orimisan Ayedatiwa, has called on all the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders and members in Ondo South Senatorial District to ensure the victory of the consensus candidate of the party, Dr. D I Kekemeke at the party’s primary election.

Making the appeal during the party’s stakeholders meeting at Igbokoda, he disclosed that the decision to pick Kekemeke as the consensus for the Ondo South senatorial district was driven by fairness, equity and justice.

The Governor, represented by his Chief Of Staff , Prince Segun Omojuwa, added that President Bola Tinubu has been endorsed and adopted by the party in the state for the 2027 presidential elections.

Following the disclosure, party leaders and members adopted and reaffirmed his candidacy as the best, capable of providing a strong voice and presence at the National Assembly for Ondo South and the Government of Ondo State.

Referencing his records of party loyalty, his pioneering efforts at building the APC as State Chairman and National Vice Chairman, South West and his impactful stewardship during the late Olusegun Agagu’s administration, the party members unanimously adopted him as the consensus candidate to fly the party’s flag during the forthcoming Bye election.

Other News Amuda hails Ayedatiwa, security chiefs for restoring calm in Ondo

Kekemeke thanked the governor for the exceptional courage and leadership he has shown as the leader of the party in the State in mediating the consensus arrangement .

He promised the governor and the people of Ondo State that he would, along with other consensus candidates for the National and State Assembly “compliment the good works of the Governor through a legislative framework that would drive socio-economic growth and sustainability in the state.

He enjoined all Ilajes to see the action of the party as a deliberate move “to rebuild trust and cement permanently socio economic ties that had long existed between the Ilajes and Ijaws, stressing further that Ilajes and Ijaws are brothers and sisters with the same environmental challenges and needs. “I understand your challenges and needs and together with the Governor and others, there will be solutions “

At the Irele Local Government Council, Prof. Dele Odimayo, who stepped down for Kekemeke.