Ondo police recover car stolen in Lagos, arrest two suspects

The Ondo State Police Command has recovered a silver Hyundai vehicle reported stolen in Lagos State and nabbed two suspects, one of whom jumped into a river in an unsuccessful attempt to evade capture.

Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abayomi Jimoh disclosed this in a Saturday statement.

He said that on April 30, the command received credible and actionable intelligence indicating that a silver Hyundai vehicle, earlier reported stolen in Lagos State, was being conveyed towards Abuja by suspected criminal elements.

He added that leveraging on this intelligence, operatives of the command, particularly from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, immediately activated a coordinated response.

Jimoh said, “Through the strategic use of modern policing tools, surveillance mechanisms, and real-time information sharing, the movement of the vehicle was closely monitored and tracked along its suspected route.

“This intelligence-led approach enabled operatives to accurately identify, locate, and intercept the vehicle without delay.

“Upon sighting the operatives, the principal suspect, one ThankGod Unchena, male, aged 25 years, attempted to evade arrest by jumping into the Ogbese River in a desperate bid to escape.

“However, demonstrating professionalism, resilience, and tactical efficiency, the operatives pursued him into the river, successfully apprehended him, and brought him out safely.”

The police spokesman said further investigation revealed that the suspect had picked up a 53-year-old man, Adewole Muyedeen, as a passenger during the journey.

He noted that the suspect reportedly handed over control of the vehicle to Adewole upon noticing security presence along the road, ostensibly to avoid detection.

Jimoh explained that this action further raised suspicion and led to the immediate arrest of the second suspect.

“Both suspects are currently in police custody, while the recovered vehicle has been secured as exhibit,” he stated.

The police spokesman said preliminary interrogation suggests possible links to a broader criminal network, adding that comprehensive investigations were ongoing to unravel all individuals connected to the crime.

“The suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation,” he stated.