Onanuga mocks NDC over ‘missing’ manifesto, says party has no plans for Nigerians

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga has accused the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) of lacking concrete plans for Nigeria, describing it as a “camp for the politically displaced and desperate”.

He said this in a social media post on Friday, nearly a week after leading opposition figures, Peter Obi and Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, joined the party.

Onanuga said he took interest in the party’s plans for Nigerians and decided to look through its manifesto.

However, he said, a check on the party’s website for the document failed to turn up any results, which he said left him disappointed.

The presidential aide said, “Out of sheer curiosity, I have twice in the last few days googled the website of the Nigeria Democratic Party (NDC), the party that the political wanderer Peter Obi and his ally, Rabiu Kwankwaso, sought shelter in after abandoning the ADC midstream.

“I was interested in the party’s manifesto and whether it has enunciated a markedly different vision for the governance of Nigeria, one better than President Tinubu’s and the APC’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“I was disappointed. Even though the site invited visitors to click on its manifesto to read it, the result was negative. “No document found” was the response I got each time I tried to download the manifesto. The party whose national leader, Senator Seriake Dickson, said would wage an ideological battle in the 2027 poll has not uploaded any manifesto since it was court-registered in February. What it flaunts are six policy nuggets that it characterised as pillars.

“However, the nuggets don’t read like pillars. They sound more like the platitudes the party’s newest catch, Peter Obi, has bombarded the nation with in the last six years.”

He charged the party’s founder and Senator for Bayelsa West, Seriake Dickson, to make the party’s plans for Nigerians public.