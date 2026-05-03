Onanuga blasts Peter Obi over ADC exit, calls him inconsistent

By Lawrence Agbo

Bayo Onanuga has strongly criticised Peter Obi following his decision to leave the African Democratic Congress, describing him as inconsistent and politically unreliable.

Reacting through a post on X on Sunday, the presidential spokesperson dismissed Obi’s reasons for quitting the party, insisting that his departure was driven by personal political calculations rather than principle.

Bayo Onanuga described Peter Obi as a “political nomad,” accusing him of moving from one political platform to another whenever challenges arose.

According to him, Obi lacked the courage to remain in the ADC and compete for the party’s presidential ticket against major figures such as Atiku Abubakar and Rotimi Amaechi.

He also labelled the former Anambra governor “a politician made of jelly,” saying he was too opportunistic to withstand serious internal political competition.

“The political nomad is on the move again. Ignore all those puerile reasons he gave in these illogical musings,” Onanuga wrote.

He further accused Obi of repeatedly blaming President Bola Tinubu and the federal government for crises in political parties he had previously belonged to, rather than examining his own political decisions.

According to the presidential aide, Obi was following what he called “the easy road,” which he warned could end in another failed presidential outing similar to 2023.

“He pursues the easy road, that will only lead him to doom, like in 2023. He always blames the government without doing a soul-searching of himself. Welcome, Peter to the 2027 race,” Mr Onanuga said.

Earlier on Sunday, Obi formally announced his resignation from the ADC coalition, which he joined after leaving the Labour Party in late 2025.

In his resignation letter, Obi said his decision was not because of any personal disagreement with ADC leaders such as former Senate President David Mark or Atiku Abubakar.

“My decision to leave the ADC is not because our highly respected Chairman, Senator David Mark, treated me badly, nor because my leader and elder brother, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, or any other respected leaders did anything personally wrong to me. I will continue to respect them.”

He said he still respected them, but claimed the same political forces that destabilised the Labour Party had now found their way into the ADC.

Obi pointed to what he described as endless court cases, internal divisions, suspicion, and power struggles within the party, saying the ADC was becoming distracted from national issues and increasingly focused on control rather than service.

“However, the same Nigerian state and its agents that created unnecessary crises and hostility within the Labour Party that forced me to leave now appear to be finding their way into the ADC, with endless court cases, internal battles, suspicion, and division, instead of focusing on deeper national problems and playing politics built more on control and exclusion than on service and nation-building,” he added.

His exit adds fresh uncertainty to the opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 presidential election, as political realignments continue to reshape the contest.