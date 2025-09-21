By John Ogunsemore

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has described Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu as an outstanding ambassador of the state.

The Lagos governor stated this in a message congratulating Tinubu on her 65th birthday.

Sanwo-Olu expressed pride in her accomplishments, noting that her kindness, advocacy for justice, and commitment to uplifting others continue to make a lasting impact.

The governor said, “On behalf of my wife, Ibijoke, the government, and the people of Lagos State, I warmly congratulate Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Nigeria’s First Lady, on her 65th birthday.

“Senator Oluremi Tinubu has been an outstanding ambassador of our State. She served Lagos with dedication as First Lady for eight years, and later distinguished herself in the Senate for three terms. Her record of service speaks for itself.

“We are proud of all she has accomplished as her kindness, advocacy for justice, and commitment to uplifting others continue to make a lasting impact.

“As she celebrates this milestone, I pray for God’s guidance, good health, and renewed strength for her, so she may keep serving humanity and our nation with grace.”