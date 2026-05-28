Okpekpe 2026: We’re ready for a bigger, safer race — Yusuf Alli

Organisers of the 11th Okpekpe International 10km Road Race have confirmed that more than 50 elite athletes from across the world are expected to compete at this year’s edition scheduled for Saturday, May 30, in Okpekpe, Edo State.

Technical Director and General Coordinator of the race, Olympian Yusuf Alli, disclosed this while speaking on preparations for the prestigious event, regarded as West Africa’s premier Gold Label road race.

According to Alli, athletes have started arriving in Nigeria since Monday, May 25, while organisers have intensified efforts to ensure a successful competition.

“The athletes started arriving from across the world since Monday ahead of the race this weekend. All the technical areas have been perfected and our personnel are working round the clock to ensure we achieve a great race on Saturday,” Alli said.

He revealed that participation for the 2026 edition is expected to surpass last year’s turnout of over 40 elite runners.

“At the last edition, we had over 40 elite athletes, but this year the number should be above 50 because of those who have shown interest in competing. The numbers keep increasing with every edition and that speaks about the pedigree of the race,” he added.

Alli also disclosed that security has been significantly strengthened for this year’s race in view of the current security situation in the country.

“We have significantly improved security around our runners. The athletes will be closely monitored and the race routes will be properly covered before, during and after the event,” he stated.

On the medical aspect of the competition, Alli expressed confidence in the race’s medical team led by Dr. Sam Ogbondeminu, describing him as highly qualified for the role.

“Dr. Sam Ogbondeminu is the medical director for the race. He is the first Nigerian medical doctor to become a World Athletics-certified medical director, which speaks volumes about his competence,” Alli said.

He noted that the race has maintained high medical standards since inception, adding that organisers expect another flawless outing this year.

Speaking on Nigeria’s inability to produce a winner since the inception of the race, Alli admitted concerns over the dominance of East African runners but expressed optimism that Nigerian long-distance athletes would soon rise to the challenge.

“The road race culture is improving in Nigeria and we believe that very soon our brothers from the Mambilla axis of Plateau State, who are naturally built for long-distance races, will make the country proud,” he said.

Alli further stressed the need to build stronger economic structures around road races across the country, noting that marathon events are now being hosted in several states including Lagos, Ogun, Bayelsa, Plateau and the Federal Capital Territory.

“All we need is to create an economic value chain around these events and the commercial impact will be significantly felt,” he concluded.