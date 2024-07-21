Okpebholo: Edo leaders condemn assassination attempt

By Enyeribe Ejiogu

Edo leaders, under the aegis of Edo Unity Front (EUF), have expressed concern over an assassination attempt that targeted the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

The group in a statement issued in Benin and signed by its spokesperson, Dr Pius Akugb, urged the police and other security agents to devise counter measures that will make it impossible for the forces of despotism to carry out their sinister designs of eliminating APC chieftains in Edo State.

‘’We are shattered by this terrible event. The assassination plot underlined the desperation of forces which retard progress in Edo State to promote violence and retain power at all cost,’’ the group said.

The leaders described the assassination attempt as inhuman, ruthless and barbaric, adding, “It was an organised terrorism against the APC candidate and a challenge to the electorate. The day of reckoning is at hand. The assassination attempt is inextricably interwoven into the state ruling party’s assault on political opponents and progressive minded intellectuals in Edo State.”

The group praised Okpebholo for providing the necessary leadership for conquering the ruling party in the forthcoming governorship election in September.

“We can see that leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are having sleepless nights. History is on the side of Senator Monday Okpebholo and the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is on the side of history. Monday Okpebholo’s vision for Edo State is to catapult the state into a hopeful and prosperous place for the people.

“The death of the police officer is a great loss to Nigeria and the family. We extend to the Inspector General of Police and the family of the police officer our most heartfelt sympathy.”

The group urged the police to bring the hired thugs and hoodlums to light for prosecution. It also emphasised the ascendancy of evil in Edo State and Okpebholo’s great qualities, courage, integrity and his sense of high purpose.