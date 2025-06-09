From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, yesterday, expressed joy in fulfilment of his campaign promise of providing a 2.5MVA injection sub-station to Udomi community in Esan Central Local Government Area of Edo State.

The governor, accompanied by top officials, was at the injection station to inspect the project, which is already completed and ready for use.

He said the people had not experienced such development before but that this achievement will open up the communities and other communities that will be connected to the sub-station.

“I feel very happy and great, bringing development to the people of these communities. This is a new development for the people as they are feeling the impact of governance, which should be closer to the people.

“You can see the happiness in the faces of the people as they had not experienced governance in a long while, but my administration will ensure the people of Edo State feel the impact of good governance.

“The State will witness more developmental projects as we have keyed into the Renewed Hope Agenda of President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“This sub-station will surely open up this area and bring economic development to the people of this locality as businesses will thrive with constant electricity supply”, Okpebholo said.

The Business Head, Technical Operations at the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), Engr. Mokwenye Jidenmah, commended the governor for the sub-station and assured that Udomi and other communities would benefit from the project.

“This is a 2.5MVA injection sub-station which is meant to serve over nine transformers around here, bringing down the 33KVA line to 11KVA lines. The red line is to be energized on 11KVA. Before the end of today, the community will start enjoying electricity,” he said.

The electricity extension phase 11 will connect six communities, which include Udomi 1, Ujabhole 1, Unogbo, Idimoghodor, Ibhioloulu, and Afuda all in Uwessan.

Governor Okpebholo who also visited the site for the construction of Edo State College of Nursing, Health Sciences and Technology, commended the Edo State House of Assembly for ensuring passage of the bill.

“I want to thank the Edo State House of Assembly for their support in ensuring that they passed the Bill for the Edo State College of Nursing, Health Sciences and Technology Law Udomi, 2025 which I have signed.

“This ongoing project is made possible due to the action of the lawmakers. Work is ongoing. We are serious about the project. Edo people should expect more projects,” he assured.