From Joe Obukata Ogbodu, Warri

The Chief Press Secretary, CPS to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Sir Festus Ahon, has dismissed claims that former Delta Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa joined the APC to dodge EFCC investigations.

Ahon dismissed the allegations making the round in the state following the governor’s switch along with former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the entire state PDP structure to the All Progressives Congress, APC while speaking on Yanga FM’s “Wetin Dey Happen,” monitored in Delta.

The governor’s CPS, described the allegation as “baseless political witch‑hunting,” expressing optimism that Okowa would ultimately be cleared.

He said that the defection was a joint decision aimed squarely at protecting Delta’s best interests.

Ahon described the defection as a “political tsunami”, adding that, in politics, “there is that notion that there is no permanent friend and no permanent enemy, but permanent interests. Right now, our interest is to align with the government at the centre for the benefit of Delta and the people.”

He stressed that Oborevwori, known for deep grassroots ties, did not act unilaterally, saying; “after wide consultations with party leaders and stakeholders, everyone agreed to move to the APC. It wasn’t just the governor’s call; it was the collective will of Delta PDP.”

The shift, he added, was expected to draw more Federal Government projects and attention to the state.

He urged all Deltans to rally behind President Bola Tinubu’s administration in Abuja and Governor Oborevwori’s administration in Asaba for the state’s overall development.